Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 15,846 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1,263.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

WSM stock opened at $185.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.