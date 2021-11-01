Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,122 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of BGC Partners worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in BGC Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 239,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,425,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 106,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BGC Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 411,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 112,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

