Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.09 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

