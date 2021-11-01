Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 72,578 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.37 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

