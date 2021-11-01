Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

