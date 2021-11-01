Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.49. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

