Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in October

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SBSNF stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

