SBA Communications Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

SBAC traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $347.40. 40,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

