SBA Communications Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.
SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
SBAC traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $347.40. 40,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56.
In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
