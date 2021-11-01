Savix Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,057.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Savix has a market capitalization of $295,670.23 and approximately $7,057.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for $5.15 or 0.00008431 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00224772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096576 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,202 coins and its circulating supply is 57,379 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

