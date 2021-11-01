Sapphire 1-Day Volume Tops $756,021.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $269.02 million and approximately $756,021.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00116833 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 923.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001081 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 211.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 158.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.