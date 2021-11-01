Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.02

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 5862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $283,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.