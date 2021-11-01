SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $116.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.15. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,146. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

