Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,257,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

