Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.43 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

