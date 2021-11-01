Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €106.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.12.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

