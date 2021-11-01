Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,917.50 ($51.18). 1,021,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,000.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,143.77. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a market cap of £101.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

