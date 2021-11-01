SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SALRF. Barclays started coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $69.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.