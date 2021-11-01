SakeToken (SAKE) Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. SakeToken has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $57,979.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SakeToken has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,260,324 coins and its circulating supply is 101,838,384 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

