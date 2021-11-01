SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1,142.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SailPoint Technologies worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

