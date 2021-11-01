Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $40.36 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.