SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS traded up 0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 8.43. 1,494,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,748. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of 7.30 and a 52 week high of 12.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics is a medical company in the Biotechnology industry.

