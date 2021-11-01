Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

R stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

