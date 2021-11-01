Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $14.21 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

