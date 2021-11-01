Rubic Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Rubic has a market cap of $48.28 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rubic has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00103697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,922.63 or 0.99648911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.72 or 0.07001818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022769 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

