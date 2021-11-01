RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of RPT Realty worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,135,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

RPT stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.