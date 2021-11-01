Royal Bank of Canada Trims ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Target Price to $227.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.44.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $262.91 on Friday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $13,710,937. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.