Royal Bank of Canada Trims Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Target Price to GBX 260

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ADT1 opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Monday. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of £338.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

