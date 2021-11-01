Royal Bank of Canada Trims Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Target Price to GBX 260

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.56% from the stock’s previous close.
ADT1 opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Monday. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of £338.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42.
About Adriatic Metals
