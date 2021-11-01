Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 28,905 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $68,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $131.94 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

