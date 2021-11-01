Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.89% of Brookfield Renewable worth $64,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

