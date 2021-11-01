Royal Bank of Canada Has $77.09 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $256.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.39 and a fifty-two week high of $257.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

