Royal Bank of Canada Has $74.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $74,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of TSCO opened at $217.17 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $5,635,421 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

