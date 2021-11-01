Royal Bank of Canada Buys 26,529 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $59,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $52.04.

