Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 252,584 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $62,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

ELAN opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

