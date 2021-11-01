Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 211,247 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $70,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after buying an additional 123,389 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

