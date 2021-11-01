Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 309,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,316. Roth CH Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCR. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

