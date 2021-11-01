Rosenblatt Securities Cuts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $225.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $107.36 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

