Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.25. 227,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $91.79.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,918,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Matson by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

