Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Down 34.0% in October

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DBDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $79,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.