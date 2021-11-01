Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516,130 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 19.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

