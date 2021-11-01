Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.94 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

