Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

