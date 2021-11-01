Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stake Raised by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61.

