Robert W. Baird Raises Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $49.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

