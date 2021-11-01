Robert W. Baird Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $625.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $568.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $627.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.49 and its 200 day moving average is $465.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.