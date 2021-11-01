RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter.

RIV opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

