Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.83 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $80,147.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00084697 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003566 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

