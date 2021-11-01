Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops One Day Volume of $550.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $11,971.37 and $550.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00004619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00078184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00102534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.95 or 1.00234907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.85 or 0.07002794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

