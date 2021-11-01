Retail Value (RVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $22.04 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Value stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 473.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Retail Value worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

