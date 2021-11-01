Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,029,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 1,468,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Resolute Mining stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

