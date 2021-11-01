Research Analysts Set Expectations for UMB Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $98.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $672,434. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.